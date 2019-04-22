pronoun – “sadie”

Alyse Vellturo’s debut album as pronoun is coming next month, and today she’s shared its final advance single following “run,” “wrong,” “you didn’t even make the bed,” “stay,” and “temporary tantrum.” With today’s release of “sadie,” we’ve now heard half the album ahead of time.

“You’re just like everyone out there/ You know how good things could be,” Vellturo sings. “It’s pretty clear what you’re after/ It’s been almost like you’re havin’ a baby.” A steadily rumbling rhythm section and sheets of shimmering guitar guide her through. In a press release, she explains the song’s genesis: “I wrote this song skateboarding around SXSW 2016. I had just started the project and was meeting so many new people and musicians and everything was starting to fall into place. I was so thankful and excited to start a new life and career on my own and leave everything I knew behind.”

Listen below.

I’ll Show You Stronger is out 5/24 on Rhyme & Reason Records.