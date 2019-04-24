Levitation, the music festival formerly known as Austin Psych Fest, will return to venues across Austin this November. Today the fest has shared its first batch of performers, topped by John Cale of the Velvet Underground. Also on deck are the Black Angels, Angel Olsen, Devendra Banhart, High On Fire, Dinosaur Jr., Kurt Vile, Chelsea Wolfe, Black Mountain, Deafheaven, Red Fang, Power Trip, Kikagaku Moyo, Russian Circles, Emma Ruth Rundle, Brutus, A Place To Bury Strangers, Torche, and more.
This year’s Levitation dates are Nov. 7-9. More performers will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, this initial slate of names seems like more than enough to get excited about. Tickets are available here.
DAILY LINEUPS:
Thursday, 11/7
Angel Olsen
Devendra Banhart
High On Fire
Power Trip
Kikagaku Moyo
Holy Wave
Minami Deutsch
Hoover iii
Friday, 11/8
Deafheaven
Black Mountain
Kikagaku Moyo
Russian Circles
Brocho
Brutus
Emma Ruth Rundle
Death Valley Girls
Frankie & The Witch Fingers
Jaye Jayle
Lingua Ignota
Saturday, 11/9
John Cale
The Black Angels
Chelsea Wolfe
Allah Lahs
Red Fang
Torche
Windhand
White Fence
Acid King
Here Lies Man
Ioanna Gika
Zig Zags
Warish
Blackwater Holylight
Sunday, 11/10
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Dinosaur Jr.
Black Mother Super Rainbow
A Place To Bury Strangers
The KVB
Dallas Acid
NUMB.ER