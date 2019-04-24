Levitation, the music festival formerly known as Austin Psych Fest, will return to venues across Austin this November. Today the fest has shared its first batch of performers, topped by John Cale of the Velvet Underground. Also on deck are the Black Angels, Angel Olsen, Devendra Banhart, High On Fire, Dinosaur Jr., Kurt Vile, Chelsea Wolfe, Black Mountain, Deafheaven, Red Fang, Power Trip, Kikagaku Moyo, Russian Circles, Emma Ruth Rundle, Brutus, A Place To Bury Strangers, Torche, and more.

This year’s Levitation dates are Nov. 7-9. More performers will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, this initial slate of names seems like more than enough to get excited about. Tickets are available here.

DAILY LINEUPS:

Thursday, 11/7

Angel Olsen

Devendra Banhart

High On Fire

Power Trip

Kikagaku Moyo

Holy Wave

Minami Deutsch

Hoover iii

Friday, 11/8

Deafheaven

Black Mountain

Kikagaku Moyo

Russian Circles

Brocho

Brutus

Emma Ruth Rundle

Death Valley Girls

Frankie & The Witch Fingers

Jaye Jayle

Lingua Ignota

Saturday, 11/9

John Cale

The Black Angels

Chelsea Wolfe

Allah Lahs

Red Fang

Torche

Windhand

White Fence

Acid King

Here Lies Man

Ioanna Gika

Zig Zags

Warish

Blackwater Holylight

Sunday, 11/10

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Dinosaur Jr.

Black Mother Super Rainbow

A Place To Bury Strangers

The KVB

Dallas Acid

NUMB.ER