Be honest! Is “blink182″ your password? It’s OK if it is — no judgement here — but maybe it’s finally time to change it.

A new report from UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, which was then regurgitated by CNN, revealed the most vulnerable and easy-to-hack passwords, and the most common musical artist that was used as a password is “blink182.”

Of course, that comes far down the list after more logical ones like “123456” and “password,” but nevertheless: If your password is “blink182″ … please change it! You need something with capital letters and symbols to be truly safe.

Might I suggest “blinK!82″?