Japanese Breakfast – “Essentially”

Earlier this month, Japanese Breakfast debuted a new song live in Boston. Her last album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, came out in 2017. Michelle Zauner returns today with the first of two new singles, “Essentially,” released via W Records. All of the proceeds from the new songs will benefit the ACLU. Japanese Breakfast joins Amber Mark, Perfume Genius, and Roosevelt to complete W Records inaugural class.

Zauner recorded “Essentially” in the W Sound Suite at W Bali. “I was originally going to record a different song but decided to write something on the fly once I arrived in Bali,” Zauner says. “I like the challenge of writing and arranging quickly and intuitively sometimes, and I had just bought a native instruments machine and wanted to explore a lot of the sample libraries it came with and work on the synths that were at the studio. It was a very idyllic place to work.”

Listen to “Essentially” below.