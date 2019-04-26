Palmistry – “Rovin”

The London-based singer and producer Palmistry is a fascinating figure: A guy who makes a version of dancehall reggae that strips the music back to minimal pulses and emotional longing. The Irish-born Benjy Keating doesn’t exactly sing in a fake patois or anything, but he understands the way dancehall beats work, and he lets his voice float in and out of those beats. Dancehall has always been emotive music, but white musicians playing around with dancehall sounds rarely play around with that aspect of it. But that’s all Palmistry does. Palmistry doesn’t make party music. He’s not Diplo. Instead, he makes lost, insular music, music that always sounds like it’s trying to crawl inside itself.

Keating released Pagan, his debut album as Palmistry, in 2016, and it was gorgeous. I found out about the album after the fact, and it stuck with me. Next month, Keating will follow it up with a new LP called Afterlife. We posted the SOPHIE-produced early track “Water.” And as FACT points out, Afterlife will include contributions from heavyweight pop producers like Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, as well as the singers Toian and Klu. Today, Palmistry has shared the slow-bubbling album opener “Rovin,” and it’s lovely.

Keating worked with the Berlin producer Mechatok on “Rovin,” and it’s a great example of the kind of minimal shimmer that Palmistry can make. It’s a smothered, lost, lonely vision of pop music, but it’s pop music nonetheless. Listen to it below.

Afterlife is out 5/17 on Mixpak.