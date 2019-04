Japanese math-rock trio Tricot released their third full-length, 3, back in 2017. Last year, they put out a double A-side 7-inch featuring “Potage” and “On The Boom.” Today, they share a mellow, jazzy track called “Butter,” along with its striking music video. The song comes from Tricot’s Japan-only リピート (Repeat) EP. It’s one of five tracks. They’re not available in the US, but you can find them on YouTube.

Check it out “Butter” below.