Verdigrls – “Small Moves”

Verdigrls announced their new Small Moves EP last month with the exquisite “Daylight Savings,” and today the NYC sister duo are back with the title track from their upcoming release. It taps into the same languid beauty, like a constant breath of anticipation, waiting for something big that never arrives. “The party’s alive, I know you feel it too/ You left the house/ And you’ve paid your dues,” Anna Wolk croons, her voice stretching like melted wax.

The song is “about the disorientation you feel at the end of the night when everything seems separate from you,” the band says in a press release. “Everyone appears to be having fun and you just feel empty. We played with unorthodox ways of using the cello bow and included pedals to capture the strangeness of drunken late night fogginess.”

Listen below.

The Small Moves EP is out 5/17 via Substitute Scene. Pre-order it here. Verdigrls are playing a release show on 5/18 at Trans Pecos in Brooklyn with Den Mate and Anna Altman – tickets available here.