Slingshot Dakota – “Casino Night” Video

Slingshot Dakota are releasing their new album, Heavy Banding, toward the end of the month. They shared lead single “Louder” for it a few weeks ago, and today the Pennsylvania duo are putting out another new song, “Casino Night.”
It’s a heavy-sounding track, each instrument buried underneath a bed of ever-present keys, but Carly Comando’s voice comes through clear when it counts: “What happened to your heart that made you want to take mine?/ What happened to your life that made you want to leave mine?” she sings, wallowing deep in the irreparable damage a friendship can leave behind.
“The song is about that heartbreaking situation where you you love someone so much and respect them for the experience and the growth that they’ve given you but, you’ve kind of hit like an end point. At least for now.,” Comando said in an interview with DuJour.
Listen to the track, alongside a music video, below.
TOUR DATES:
05/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
05/31 Bethlehem, PA @ National Sokols
06/01 Middletown, CT @ MAC 650
06/02 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
06/04 Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios
06/05 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
06/06 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
06/07 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
06/08 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House
06/09 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
06/11 Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers
06/13 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
06/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Underground
06/16 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman
06/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat
06/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space
06/22 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
06/23 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
06/29 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Cafe
06/30 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery
Heavy Banding is out 5/24 via Community Records/Specialist Subject Records. Pre-order it here.