Slingshot Dakota – “Casino Night” Video

Slingshot Dakota are releasing their new album, Heavy Banding, toward the end of the month. They shared lead single “Louder” for it a few weeks ago, and today the Pennsylvania duo are putting out another new song, “Casino Night.”

It’s a heavy-sounding track, each instrument buried underneath a bed of ever-present keys, but Carly Comando’s voice comes through clear when it counts: “What happened to your heart that made you want to take mine?/ What happened to your life that made you want to leave mine?” she sings, wallowing deep in the irreparable damage a friendship can leave behind.

“The song is about that heartbreaking situation where you you love someone so much and respect them for the experience and the growth that they’ve given you but, you’ve kind of hit like an end point. At least for now.,” Comando said in an interview with DuJour.

Listen to the track, alongside a music video, below.

TOUR DATES:

05/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

05/31 Bethlehem, PA @ National Sokols

06/01 Middletown, CT @ MAC 650

06/02 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

06/04 Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios

06/05 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

06/06 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

06/07 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

06/08 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House

06/09 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

06/11 Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers

06/13 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

06/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Underground

06/16 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

06/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat

06/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

06/22 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

06/23 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

06/29 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Cafe

06/30 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery

Heavy Banding is out 5/24 via Community Records/Specialist Subject Records. Pre-order it here.