Liz Phair Memoir Horror Stories Out In October

Back in 2017, we found out that Liz Phair had signed a two-book deal with Random House. We also found out that her first book would be Horror Stories, “a rich and kaleidoscopic memoir of Phair’s experiences with fame, heartbreak, motherhood, and everything in between.” And now, two years later, Horror Stories is finally coming out. Liz Phair took to Twitter today to announce that the book will be out 10/8; check out the cover art below.

Kaboom. October 8th. Random House. Buckle up ✍️ pic.twitter.com/stO2uaKbTX — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) May 3, 2019