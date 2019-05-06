Sam Cohen – “Man On Fire”

The singer-songwriter Sam Cohen led the bands Apollo Sunshine and Yellowbirds, and he released the solo album Cool It in 2015. Lately, Cohen has been more of a collaborator, a guy who helps out on other people’s projects. Two years ago, Cohen and his close collaborator Danger Mouse co-produced the Man In The High Castle companion-piece compilation Resistance Radio. This year, Cohen produced Kevin Morby’s double album Oh My God, and he’s about to head out on tour as Morby’s opening act. But now Cohen’s got another album of his own coming out, and he just shared a track off of it.

Cohen’s new solo LP The Future’s Still Ringing In My Ears is coming out in a couple of months, and Cohen co-produced the album with Danger Mouse. We’ve already shared first single “Something’s Got A Hold On Me.” And today, he’s also shared a slick studio-rocker called “Man On Fire.”

“Man On Fire” rides an ’80s AOR guitar-lead and a squelching synth riff, and it sounds like the sort of things that expert session musicians might bash out just to keep their skills up. It displays a whole lot more production sheen and musicianly chops than we usually hear from indie singer-songwriter types. As far as I can tell, it has nothing to do with Denzel Washington stuffing plastic explosives up a bad guy’s buttcrack, but maybe I just missed the allusions. Listen below.

The Future’s Still Ringing In My Ears is out 5/17 on Danger Mouse’s label 30th Century Records.