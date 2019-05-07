Stream Radiator Hospital’s New Album Music For Daydreaming

The titles for Radiator Hospital’s last three albums — 2014’s Torch Song, 2017’s Play The Songs You Like, and this year’s Music For Daydreaming — have all been a little metatextual, a sort of beacon to listeners for the type of sounds they’ll find within.

For his latest, Sam Cook-Parrott left behind the band he’d built over the last few years to record everything on his own, harkening back to the project’s early days when he would release songs he recorded in his Michigan bedroom. He has a lot more experience now than he did then, though, and these songs are more settled-in and assured, a worthy addition to the legacy and songbook that the Philadelphia-based musician has fostered over the last decade.

He shared “Weird Little Idea” and “My New Chord” in advance of its release, and now you can hear all of Music For Daydreaming via Post Trash below.

Music For Daydreaming is out 5/10 via Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.