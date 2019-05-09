Carly Rae Jepsen – “Too Much”

Last month, Carly Rae Jepson announced a new album titled Dedicated, which is out next week. Considering this is the follow-up to her absolutely epic 2015 album E•MO•TION, which was one of our favorite albums that year, expectations are rather high. Jepsen is also prepping for a string of tour dates that kick off in June.

If we count last yer’s “Party For One,” which has been relegated to bonus track status, she’s already shared four singles leading up to the release, including “Julien,” “No Drug Like Me” and the electrified “Now That I Found You.” Today, we get to hear another new track called “Too Much.”

Much like the other singles, this one’s a bopping strut of a pop song. “Too Much” opens up a little slower and quieter than the others with a leading synth melody. The cadence strengthens throughout the first verse, and the chorus builds into this swaggering groove. The backing ad libs and harmonized vocal layers take the rather generic beat into a completely different realm. It’s got a dance floor ready feel, which is what Jepsen always does best.

Check out “Too Much” below.

Dedicated is out 5/17 via School Boy/Interscope.