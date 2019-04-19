Carly Rae Jepsen – “Julien”

The world is ready for a new Carly Rae Jepsen album. It’s been four long years since her instant-classic E•MO•TION, although we’ve gotten B-sides and “Cut To The Feeling” and plenty of collabs in the meantime. But still, the world is ready for a new Carly Rae Jepsen album, and thankfully, that’s exactly what the world is about to get.

Earlier this month, Jepsen announced a new album called Dedicated, and we’ve already gotten a bunch of songs: “Party For One,” “No Drug Like Me,” and “Now That I Found You,” not to mention a goofy “No Drug Like Me”/”This Is Your Brain On Drugs” PSA. And now, she’s shared the album opener, a squelchy synth-funk jam called “Julien.” Listen below.

Here’s the tracklist:

’til the last breath I breathe… pic.twitter.com/9O6vaegI8M — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) April 18, 2019

Dedicated is out 5/17 via School Boy/Interscope.