Justin Timberlake To Receive Special Honor From Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake’s songwriting chops will be honored next month. The pop star will receive the Contemporary Icon Award from the Songwriters Hall Of Fame on 6/13 at the organization’s 50th annual induction ceremony in New York.

Timberlake is the second person to receive the honor; Lady Gaga earned it in 2015. The Songwriters Hall said the award is given to a “songwriter-artist who has attained an iconic status in pop culture.”

Timberlake has co-written all of his solo hit songs, from “Cry Me A River” to “SexyBack” to “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — which earned him an Oscar nomination. He also co-wrote songs for N’Sync, including “Gone,” “Girlfriend,” and “Pop.”

The 2019 Songwriters Hall class includes Missy Elliott, Cat Stevens, John Prine, Tom T. Hall, Jack Tempchin, and Dallas Austin.