Kacey Musgraves – “Oh, What A World” Video

Kacey Musgraves is still riding high on the success of last year’s Golden Hour, our best album of 2018. By now, I assume you’ve seen her Barbie cosplay at the Met Gala. Fun!

Today, she’s releasing a music video for “Oh, What A World,” a sentimental Golden Hour highlight. Usually animated videos are not good, but this one is sufficiently over-the-top. Musgraves shows up as a centaur, there’s a banjo-picking frog, some jellyfish, some butterflies. It’s all weird enough to work, like Musgraves’ lyrics on the song are about some alien world that’s a cross between Lisa Frank and weed.

Watch below.