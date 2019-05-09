Oregon-based singer-songwriter Heather Woods Broderick has played with Efterklang, Horse Feathers, and Sharon Van Etten, and last month, she released her gorgeous new solo album Invitation. Today, she brought it to New York, performing three songs in our Times Square office for a live Stereogum Session. Woods and her band opened with the beautifully dreamy “I Try” before launching into “White Tail” and concluding with the cathartic “Where I Lay.” Watch below.

Invitation is out now via Western Vinyl.