French Vanilla – “Suddenly” Video

French Vanilla are releasing their sophomore album, How Am I Not Myself?, next month. The Los Angeles four-piece shared its first single, “All The Time,” a few weeks back, and today they’re back with another one, “Suddenly.” Just like the first, this one centers a stomping saxophone in a dance-y rock song, and this song’s all about how enjoyable partying can be until, suddenly, it’s not. “I like the nightlife/ I’m in the spotlight/ I want to live life,” Sally Spitz sings on it, but there’s a point where all that fun turns into something nightmarish.

The music video for the track was shot at the Hollywood Castle, and the band leans into the campiness of its location, donning aristocratic outfits and shooting down the many jesters that try to placate them. It all leads to a debaucherous-looking party.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (Album Release Show)

07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

07/06 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch *

07/09 – Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo *

07/10 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

07/15 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

07/16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

07/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

07/20 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room *

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

07/26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre *

07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

07/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

08/02 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *

08/03 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

08/07 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb *

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

08/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee *

* w/ Stef Chura

How Am I Not Myself? is out 6/7 via Danger Collective. Pre-order it here.