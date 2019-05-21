Horse Jumper Of Love – “Airport”

Last month, Horse Jumper Of Love announced a new album, So Divine, with the excellent Poison.” We’re another month out from the album’s release, and today the Boston trio are sharing another new track, “Airport.” It’s syrupy and sinister, building to an interlocking set of rattled bones and mangled guitar chords. “It’s a complicated lock/ I feel invisible with my clothes off,” Dimitri Giannopoulos sings, his voice distant like he’s singing from the great beyond. “I crawled up into the ceiling panels/ And feel out into the airport.”

“One night in 2014 John and I were walking back to my apartment from somewhere and he told me he read this article about a person who fell through a ceiling at Logan airport,” the band said in a statement. “We went to my place and watched this experimental horror movie called Begotten. it made me feel a certain way and I wanted to capture the image of something surreal so I took the story john told me and tried to make my own vague ominous version of it. We started playing the song live around then and it took us about five years to get the pacing and tone of this track right. We recorded it two separate times in the studio.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

07/05 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos

07/06 Middletown, CT @ MAC Gallery

07/07 Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios

07/30 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

08/02 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

08/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

* w/ Duster

So Divine is out 6/28 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.