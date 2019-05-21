Mike Donovan – “B.O.C. Rate Applied” Video

Mike Donovan is the mind behind skuzzy San Francisco garage-psych greats Sic Alps and the more placid (but still slightly skewed) offshoot project Peacers. He’s following up last year’s solo album How To Get Your Record Played In Shops with a new one called Exurbian Quonset this week on Drag City.

Billed as a weirdo spin on a soft-rock song cycle, Exurbian Quonset is Donovan’s last release as a resident of the Bay Area before permanently decamping to upstate New York. He preceded it with advance tracks “Wadsworth March” and “Digital Dan,” and today he’s sharing one last single from the album before it drops this Friday. After those two gently mangled rock exercises, today’s “B.O.C. Rate Applied” is the softest and prettiest of the bunch, a jaunty yet spacious offering that hits like a deconstructed “Happy Together.” Appropriately, it gets a video built from found Super 8 footage that matches the pastoral psych-pop vibes.

Watch below and stick around for the other two singles if it suits you.

<a href="http://mikedonovan.bandcamp.com/album/exurbian-quonset" target="_blank">Exurbian Quonset by Mike Donovan</a>

Exurbian Quonset is out 5/24 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.