Watch Mavis Staples’ 80th Birthday Show In Los Angeles With Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, & More
The legendary soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples turns 80 years old in July, and she’s celebrating in style. Tomorrow, she’s releasing We Get By, an album of songs written and produced by Ben Harper. And this month, she played a trio of Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years Of Mavis Staples shows across the country to benefit the Newport Festivals Foundation’s support of music education programs, culminating with a star-studded performance at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles last night.
At the Los Angeles finale, which followed shows in New York and Nashville, Staples was joined by a whole cavalcade of friends and collaborators: Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, M. Ward, Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison, Dawes’ Griffin and Taylor Goldsmith, Benjamin Booker, Ben Harper, Lucius, Trombone Shorty, Joe Henry, Son Little, the War & Treaty, and more. Check out some photos and clips from the evening below.
View this post on Instagram
Last night was one of those specials nights. If anyone has met @mavisstaples they walk away asking themselves how can they be more like Mavis. She is the purest, kindest, brightest ray of light you’ll ever meet. I’m happy to know her and spent the last two days in her presence with my client @jerryharrisonofficial. Jerry played keys on her version of Talking Heads’ “Slippery People” at her sold out show last night. Happy 80th birthday, Mavis.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 80th Birthday, Mavis Staples!!! My god – what a celebration it was! My favorite of the bajillion special guests were Trombone Shorty, Grace Potter, and The War & Treaty (who fucking tore the roof off the Ace early)! Other guests included the brothers from Dawes, Ben Harper, Lucius, Jason Isbell, JERRY FUCKING HARRISON, Benjamin Booker, M. Ward, Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Son Little, Joe Henry, I mean the list of guests was bananas; I probably missed some.
View this post on Instagram
Incredible night celebrating 80 years of @mavisstaples! 🎂 Pictured: Mavis, @brandicarlile, @jasonisbell, @benharper, @ilovelucius, @tromboneshorty, @graciepotter, @taylordawesgoldsmith & @_fake_nudes_. For @larecordmagazine. . . . . . . . . #musicphotography #concertphotography #musicphoto #livemusic #livemusicphotography #gigphotography #nikon #nikonphotography #mavisstaples #acetheatre
remember when bob dylan was like “mavis staples will you marry me” and mavis staples was like “no”
— millennial falcon (@phoebe_bridgers) May 23, 2019