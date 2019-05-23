Police Investigating Mysterious Death At Dave Matthews Concert In St. Louis

Police are investigating a mysterious death at a Dave Matthews Band concert in Missouri last week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jasen Smith, 44, was found unconscious and bleeding from his ear after a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights last Wednesday. He died at a hospital the next day.

Smith had reportedly gone looking for a souvenir T-shirt that his wife, Darcy, had bought and then misplaced at the venue. They were only apart for seven minutes. When she called him at about 11:10PM, a paramedic answered and she rushed to his side. Police are now searching for the good Samaritan who alerted a security guard to Smith’s limp body lying in the concrete pathway between the lawn and the venue’s seats.

“He informed security personnel that he was in the medical field and that he knows this man is seriously injured and if he doesn’t get help soon, he’s going to die,” said Maryland Heights Detective Sgt. Rich White. “Right now we’re just trying to find out: Was it an accident? Was it nefarious? Was it foul play? We don’t know and we’re keeping all options open.”

Doctors have determined that Smith died after suffering a blunt force injury to the back of his head that fractured his skull and a cut to his lip. His family’s attorney, Chip Gentry, believes that he was hit by something, not someone. “The family is certainly looking for any leads of anyone that saw what either hit Jasen or may have hit Jasen,” he said.

“They’re devastated,” Gentry added. “You can’t fathom going to a Dave Matthews Band concert on a Wednesday evening and being struck by something which cost you your life. We will certainly dig deep to hold those responsible accountable.”

Smith is survived by his wife Darcy and their 10-year-old twin sons, Ronnie and Frankie. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Maryland Heights PD at 314-298-8700.