Danish producer Trentemøller’s sound is never stagnant. Last year, he released his slick and hazy DJ-mix album, Harbour Boat Trips Vol. 02 Copenhagen. Before that, he was crafting electronic-tinged post-punk with Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Lower Dens’ Jana Hunter, and Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg. In 2016, Trentemøller shared the dark and melancholy Fixion.

He returns today with a new atmospheric track called “Sleeper.” Muted electronics thicken and swirl as the sonic space grows crowded. It gradually clears out until all that remains is an echo. Listen below.

<a href="http://trentemoller.bandcamp.com/album/sleeper" target="_blank">Sleeper by Trentemøller</a>

“Sleeper” is out now.