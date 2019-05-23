Danish producer Trentemøller’s sound is never stagnant. Last year, he released his slick and hazy DJ-mix album, Harbour Boat Trips Vol. 02 Copenhagen. Before that, he was crafting electronic-tinged post-punk with Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Lower Dens’ Jana Hunter, and Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg. In 2016, Trentemøller shared the dark and melancholy Fixion.
He returns today with a new atmospheric track called “Sleeper.” Muted electronics thicken and swirl as the sonic space grows crowded. It gradually clears out until all that remains is an echo. Listen below.
“Sleeper” is out now.