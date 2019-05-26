Presidential hopeful and ex-punk Beto O’Rourke used to be in a band with Cedric Bixler-Zavala of At The Drive-In and the Mars Volta. It’s a big part of his whole “cool guy” campaign, along with skateboarding and going to the dentist. In March, he said “it would be an honor to have the Mars Volta play anything along the campaign or in this presidency.” And that might actually happen! Today, Bixler-Zavala tweeted that a Mars Volta reunion is imminent.

A fan tweeted, “I dream with you guys giving TMV a new chapter,” to which Bixler-Zavala replied, “It’s happening.” Earlier this month, Bixler-Zavala tweeted that he and Mars Volta bandmate Omar Rodríguez-López “are in the kitchen finding new ways to through [sic] curve balls.” The band broke up in 2013, following their final album, 2012’s Noctourniquet. At the Drive In released a new album in 2017.

It’s happening — cedric bixler zavala (@cedricbixler_) May 25, 2019