Last night, DaBaby took to Instagram to share videos of a fight between him and fellow Charlotte, North Carolina rapper and personal rival Cam Coldheart. The altercation took place in the Louis Vuitton store.

Cam threw the first shot, dissing DaBaby and calling him a bitch. In the second video, DaBaby fires back and Cam throws a punch. Cam appears with his pants around his ankles and a bloody nose in the final video. DaBaby’s caption reads, “When bullying Baby on the internet goes wrong.”

Apparently, DaBaby wasn’t alone. Cam posted a video wherein a security guard confirms that he had two accomplices. DaBaby and Cam started feuding earlier this year when Cam said DaBaby wasn’t a good representation of Charlotte. Watch the fight unfold below.