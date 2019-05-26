Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” hasn’t gotten old yet. The “Old Town Road” remix has spent seven weeks at #1 and 11 weeks on the charts. People love it! Diplo brought out Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their hit at Stagecoach in April. John Mayer and Lil Nas X performed an acoustic rendition. Jimmy Fallon rapped “Old Time Road” as Bernie Sanders. And last night, Anderson .Paak brought out Lil Nas X at Boston Calling. Check it out below.

Today, .Paak went on on CBS This Morning. He opened up about his difficult childhood and performed “Make It Better” and “King James” from 2019’s Ventura and “Tints” from 2018’s Oxnard. Check out videos below.