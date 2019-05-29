Hot Chip will release their new album, A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, next month. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s Why Make Sense?. We’ve already heard the lead single, “Hungry Child,” and today, they share the LP’s opening track, “Melody Of Love.” The band recruited Rodaidh McDonald (the XX, David Byrne, Sampha) to produce the song.

What apparently began as a 12-minute instrumental track featuring a sample from the gospel group the Mighty Clouds Of Joy evolved into a larger-than-life pop song. According to a press release, it’s about “the importance of the transformative, non-verbal moment – ecstasy as personal happiness, but also of transcendence, of being outside oneself.”

In director Nima Nourizadeh’s video, different heads — those of the members of Hot Chip, and others — float trippily in the air. Check it out below.

A Bath Full Of Ecstasy is out 6/21 via Domino. Pre-order it here.