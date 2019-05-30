Albert Hammond Jr. – “More To Life”

The Strokes, both the band and its individual members, have had quite a busy 2019 — and it’s only getting busier. Earlier this month, they played a show for the first time in two years and debuted a new song, which only feeds rumors of a new album coming soon. They’re also geared up to headline several summer festivals including the UK’s All Points East, Governors Ball in New York City this weekend, and Doctor Music in Spain. Julian Casablancas just released a new song with his non-Strokes band, the Voidz, and guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. is steadily releasing solo music.

Today, Hammond is sharing another single called “More To Life. This one follows “Fast Times,” which was released back in February. Last year, Hammond released his latest solo project, Francis Trouble, and some time before that, he auditioned for a role on the Netflix blockbuster Stranger Things. Although there’s still no word on what Hammond was up to in the studio with Natalie Imbruglia a few months ago, “More To Life” points towards a fascinating direction. Layers of clean yet jittering guitar work are dressed up with a spacious synth melody. The addition of minimal percussion and throbbing bass gives this a dance feel, and of course there’s a fuzzy power chord solo. Hammond at his best.

Listen to “More To Life” below, and stick around for a video interview with Hammond about the new song and more.

“More To Life” is out now on Red Bull Records.