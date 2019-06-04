Bedouine – “One More Time”

Azniv Korkejian is releasing her second album as Bedouine, Bird Songs Of A Killjoy, in a couple of weeks. We’ve already heard a handful of songs from it — “When You’re Gone,” “Bird,” and “Echo Park” — and today the Los Angeles musician is sharing another one, “One More Time.” It’s lovely and soft, considered but aching at its center.

“’One More Time’ contemplates the difference between being with someone versus being alone; Whether a partnership should greatly change your life or allow you to continue carving independent paths,” Korkejian said in a statement. “Khalil Gibran famously says lovers should be like two pillars holding up the same temple yet out from each other’s shadow. The song contemplates that in a cyclical relationship.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://bedouine.bandcamp.com/album/bird-songs-of-a-killjoy" target="_blank">Bird Songs of a Killjoy by Bedouine</a>

Bird Songs Of A Killjoy is out 6/21 via Spacebomb Records. Pre-order it here.