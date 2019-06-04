Stream Valee’s New Runnin’ Rich EP

Chicago rapper Valee is one of the best new artists to emerge in recent years, and he maintained his high standard with this year’s “You & Me Both.” He has a new EP out today called Runnin’ Rich with guest verses from hometown peers G Herbo, King Louie, and Vic Mensa. Perhaps more importantly, the cover art features Furrari, the adorable dog who’s known to appear onstage in Valee’s backpack.

Nothing here quite lives up to the effortlessly brilliant “You & Me Both,” but Runnin’ Rich is still well worth a listen. It’s full of eerie minimalist production that proves to be an ideal canvas for Valee’s whispery verbiage. Hearing him tiptoe across these windy bass caverns, his voice itself a range of craggy canyons, remains one of rap’s unique pleasures. And with a runtime of only 15 minutes, it never gets old despite the relatively monochromatic sound palette. You get in, you enjoy, you get out.

Runnin’ Rich is out now, and as far as I’m concerned Valee can become a legend without ever releasing a proper LP.