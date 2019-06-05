Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz, & Christopher Cross Are Taking The Beatles’ White Album On Tour For Its 51st Anniversary
The Beatles’ “White Album” turned 50 years old last year. This year, a number of musicians are hitting the road to pay tribute to it, though the tour poster makes clear that the events are “not affiliated or endorsed by the Beatles individually or collectively.” Those musicians include Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland.
As Rolling Stone points out, some of those artists have loose connections to the Beatles: Molland was the guitarist for Badfinger, the first band signed to the band’s Apple Records, Dolenz was friends with the band, and Rundgren has popped up in Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band throughout the years, though it’s certainly a motley crew to take on the road to honor the “White Album.”
Per the poster, they’ll be playing songs from the “White Album” as well as some of their greatest hits. Here are the dates:
09/21 Atlantic City, NJ @ Golden Nugget
09/28 Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
09/29 Danville, KY @ Norton Center
10/1 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
10/2 Milwaukee, WI [email protected] Pabst Theater
10/5 Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater
10/6 Concord, NH @ Capitol Center For The Arts
10/7 Orono, ME @ Collins Center For The Arts
10/8 Ridgefield, CT @Ridgefield Playhouse
10/10 Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theater
10/11 Boston, MA @ Berklee PAC
10/12 Westbury, NY @ Theatre @ Westbury
10/13 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC
10/15 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
10/17 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
10/18 New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
10/20 Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre