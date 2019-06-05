Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz, & Christopher Cross Are Taking The Beatles’ White Album On Tour For Its 51st Anniversary

The Beatles’ “White Album” turned 50 years old last year. This year, a number of musicians are hitting the road to pay tribute to it, though the tour poster makes clear that the events are “not affiliated or endorsed by the Beatles individually or collectively.” Those musicians include Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland.

As Rolling Stone points out, some of those artists have loose connections to the Beatles: Molland was the guitarist for Badfinger, the first band signed to the band’s Apple Records, Dolenz was friends with the band, and Rundgren has popped up in Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band throughout the years, though it’s certainly a motley crew to take on the road to honor the “White Album.”

Per the poster, they’ll be playing songs from the “White Album” as well as some of their greatest hits. Here are the dates:

09/21 Atlantic City, NJ @ Golden Nugget

09/28 Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

09/29 Danville, KY @ Norton Center

10/1 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

10/2 Milwaukee, WI [email protected] Pabst Theater

10/5 Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater

10/6 Concord, NH @ Capitol Center For The Arts

10/7 Orono, ME @ Collins Center For The Arts

10/8 Ridgefield, CT @Ridgefield Playhouse

10/10 Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theater

10/11 Boston, MA @ Berklee PAC

10/12 Westbury, NY @ Theatre @ Westbury

10/13 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC

10/15 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/17 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

10/18 New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

10/20 Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre