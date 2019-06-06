Dude York – “Box” Video

Last month, the Seattle trio Dude York announced their new album, Falling, by sharing its title track. Today, they’re back with “Box,” a riffy and bright track about the prospect of being alone forever that sounds like it could be blasting out of a stereo. “I’ll never love again/ No, not me/ I’ll never love again indefinitely,” Peter Richards sings.

It pairs nicely with their last single, an alternate point of view with a love that didn’t come as easy. It comes with a music video, directed by Jared Caldwell all in one-shot, of some dancers rocking out to the track against a multi-colored background. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES

10/01 Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room *

10/03 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room *

10/05 Boise, ID @ The Olympic *

10/07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

10/08 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret *

10/09 Portland, OR @ Star Theater *

10/11 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *

10/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

* w/ Bleached

Falling is out 7/26 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.