Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “C’Mon & Smoke Me Up”

Prince Daddy & The Hyena are releasing their new album, Cosmic Thrill Seekers, in a few weeks. They’ve shared a handful of songs from it already — “I Lost My Life,” “Lauren (Track 2),” and “The Prototype Of The Ultimate Life Song” — and today the Albany band is putting out another, the first single we’ve heard from the album’s third and final act.

“It’s a direct result of the isolation and boredom described in the previous act. Arguably the most unhealthy and powerless segment of the story,” Kory Gregory says in a press release to frame the song, and “C’Mon & Smoke Me Up” certainly sounds debaucherous, from its title on down. “Six months to the day since I stopped receiving signals from Earth,” Gregory bleeds out in the chorus. “But hey, you were nothing but a loser there anyways/ And that’s a-OK.”

Listen below.

Cosmic Thrill Seekers is out 6/28 via Counter Intuitive Records/Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.