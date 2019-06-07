The Shrek Soundtrack Is Finally Being Released On Vinyl

Finally, the original Shrek soundtrack is coming to vinyl. The first-ever pressing of 2001’s chart-topping, multi-platinum album Shrek (Music From The Original Motion Picture) includes all your favorites: Eels’ “My Beloved Monster,” Rufus Wainwright’s “Hallelujah,” the Proclaimers’ “I’m On My Way,” Baha Men’s “Best Years Of Our Lives,” “True Love’s First Kiss” from the film’s original score composed by Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell, and, of course, Smash Mouth’s “All Star” and “I’m A Believer” cover. Coming 8/2 to a swamp near you; pre-order it here.