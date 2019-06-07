Amber Mark – “What If” Video

The New York-based Artist To Watch released a new track today, “What If.” It’s the second song she’s put out so far this year, following “Mixer” and both come on the heels of her 2018 Conexão EP, which made our list of the best EPs from last year.

Her new one is lush and cinematic, contemplating all the possibilities of a romance that might fizzle out at any time. “What if I never felt heartbreak at all?/ What if I never knew what it felt like to fall?” she asks in its chorus. It comes attached to a dreamy music video directed by Renée Rodenkirchen. Watch and listen below.

“What If” is out now.