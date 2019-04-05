Amber Mark – “Mixer” Video

Last year, Amber Mark released her Conexão EP, which made it onto our best EPs of 2018 list, and she followed that up with collaborations with Dirty Projectors and DRAM. Today, she’s releasing a new track called “Mixer,” which was produced and co-written by Andrew Wyatt, who just won an Oscar for his contributions to “Shallow.”

“After seeing me perform at Soho House, Andrew Wyatt felt inspired to write me a track to dance to,” Mark said about the song in a press statement. “As soon as he sent it over I couldn’t sit still. It was so inspiring to write with him.”

The track comes attached to a music video, directed by Luke Davies, that finds Mark looking very cool and retro on the streets of New York. Watch and listen below.

“Mixer” is out now via PMR/Interscope.