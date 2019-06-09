Watch Iceage Play The Korean DMZ

The second annual DMZ Peace Train Music Festival took place this weekend in Gangwon Province, South Korea. It’s held right by the Korean Demilitarized Zone, a strip of land across the Korean Peninsula that serves as a buffer zone between North and South Korea. Today, Danish punks Iceage performed for the festival’s final day. John Cale was also among this year’s headliners.

Last year, Iceage released their fourth studio album Beyondless, one of the best albums of 2018. Check out videos from their DMZ Peace Train Music Festival set below.