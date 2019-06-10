Woodstock 50 has lost its venue. According to reports from The Poughkeepsie Journal, WIVB, and TMZ, Watkins Glen International has pulled out as the host of the music festival. “Watkins Glen International terminated the site license for Woodstock pursuant to provisions of the contract,” read a statement issued by the race track where the 50th anniversary Woodstock was set to be held. “As such, WGI will not be hosting the Woodstock 50 Festival.”

The troubled music festival has seen a loss of support across the board, starting at the end of April when festival funders Dentsu Aegis Network said the concert was cancelled. Festival organizer Michael Lang has repeatedly stated that Woodstock 50 will still go on, and has been looking for funding through other means, including through the courts.

Tim O’Hearn, the administrator for Schuyler County where Woodstock was to be held, told The Poughkeepsie Journal that the cancellation “comes as a major disappointment to us in that we looked forward to hosting this iconic event in our community,” continuing: “While today’s announcement is difficult to absorb, it is not completely unexpected, given the well-publicized delays related to this planned event. We commend Watkins Glen International for their actions, which we feel are in the overall best interest of the community.”

Woodstock 50 was/is planned for 8/16-19, though it will now have to find a new venue if it intends to continue.

UPDATE: Woodstock 50 organizer Gregory Peck has released a statement: