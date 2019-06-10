These Are All The 2020 Democrat Candidates’ Current Walkout Songs

CREDIT: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the many, many politicians who hope to be nominated as the 2020 Democrat presidential candidate infiltrated Iowa to try to rally up support in the influential bellweather state. Nineteen of them went to a special ceremonial dinner where they each gave a speech, and all of them were introduced by walkout music that the candidate’s campaigns picked themselves, as The Hill points out.

A popular tweet that’s been making the rounds provides a rundown of each of the campaign’s current walkout music. Among the highly calculated selections — indicative of either whatever demographic they want to appeal to or whatever they want you to believe they’re listening to right now — include two instances of the Clash (both Beto O’Rourke and Bill de Blasio), Lizzo (Kirsten Gillibrand), “Old Town Road” (Tim Ryan), and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5″ (Elizabeth Warren).

Here’s the full list. Which pick will earn them your vote?

Would this make a sick playlist? One of the major candidates who didn’t attend the dinner was Joe Biden. What should his walkout song be?

