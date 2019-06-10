Today, King Crimson ended their longstanding streaming holdout. The legendary prog-rock outfit slowly began sharing select live releases to Spotify back in 2017. Now, much of their 13-album discography is available on Spotify and Apple Music, just in time for their 50th anniversary tour, which kicks off tonight. The group’s standout 1969 LP In The Court Of The Crimson King is, however, still missing from Spotify, along with 1974’s Red.

In January, King Crimson began posting weekly rare tracks from their archives as part of the band’s 50th anniversary celebration. Soon, In The Court Of The Crimson King will see its vinyl reissue in a new anniversary deluxe box set.

“The reason we’ve been slow on Spotify is that, unlike apparently the whole of the rest of the industry that’s been telling us that physical is dead, we’ve had rising physical sales for probably the last 10 years,” King Crimson’s manager David Singleton said in a statement. “But that argument was valid for awhile, and it isn’t anymore.”

Stream some of their albums below and listen to more via Spotify and Apple Music.