Warp Records has been celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of NTS Radio live sets from some of their biggest artists. So far, they’ve aired Aphex Twin rarities, a new Death Grips half-hour mix, and a new Boards Of Canada two-hour mix. Now, Flying Lotus has debuted new music in his FLAMAGRA Vs. WXAXRXP mix.

The mix features previously unreleased tracks “You’re Different Now,” “A Dog Among the Ruin,” and “Throwing My Phone At the Wall If You Call,” plus collaborations with Denzel Curry, George Clinton, and Iglooghost.

Some tracks are pulled from his musical work on the anime series Carole & Tuesday and his Blade Runner 2022 score, others are unused material from sessions for Flying Lotus’ latest album, Flamagra. Listen below.