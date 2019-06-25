Torche – “Admission”

In a couple weeks, Torche are releasing a new album, Admission, the Miami group’s follow-up to 2015’s Restarter. We’ve heard two songs from it already, “Slide” and “Times Missing,” and today they’re sharing the title track from the album.

In a new interview with Billboard, guitarist/bassist Jonathan Nunez talked a little bit about the new sounds the band used on this album:

We had just finished an Eastern European tour. I was extremely under the weather and really out of it. I definitely had the flu or something, and it always feels so bizarre when you’re just engulfed by an illness. It was like 100 degrees outside, and I was far from friends and anything that I would consider my comfort things, like working in the studio or writing music. I was like, ‘Man, I need to do something,’ so I downloaded a little drum machine app. I found all these dance beats that I thought were interesting. None of them were what we would consider a Torche beat, but I wanted to do something different. I wrote around these leads, which ended up being reflective of not being in the most positive state but still optimistic. It’s sad and uplifting. When I hear it back, it was definitely written in a delirious state.

Listen to “Admission” below.

Admission is out 7/12 via Relapse.