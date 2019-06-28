Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Steven Adler Reportedly Hospitalized After Stabbing Himself

The former Guns N’ Roses member Steven Adler, one of the all-time great rock drummers, has been hospitalized with a self-inflicted stab wound. According to TMZ, Adler was taken to a Los Angeles hospital last night after someone in his house called 911. He’s being treated for a stab wound to his stomach, and his injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Adler joined an early Guns N’ Roses lineup in 1985, and he was part of the classic version of the group that released the eternal 1987 masterpiece Appetite For Destruction. He deserves a healthy amount of credit for that band’s percussive, propulsive sound. In 1990, the band fired Adler over his heroin addiction, and they replaced him with Matt Sorum, formerly of the Cult.

In the years since then, Adler has sought treatment for his addiction. He’s appeared on the reality shows Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew and Sober House. He’s also led the bands Adler and Adler’s Appetite. Adler joined other Guns N’ Roses members, including Sorum, when the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012. And at a 2016 Guns N’ Roses show, he sat in with the band on a couple of songs for the first time since 1990.

UPDATE: Adler’s rep tells TMZ the stabbing was an accident and it was “very minor, superficial wound.”