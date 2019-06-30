Lil Nas X Comes Out In Pride Post: “Thought I Made It Obvious”

Lil Nas X has opened up about his sexuality on World Pride Day, revealing to his followers on Twitter that he is a member of the LGBTQ community.

He posted the video for his song “C7osure” and urged fans to listen closely to the lyrics, writing, “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure” and adding a rainbow emoji.

“C7osure” includes lyrics like “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old” and “True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free.”

The “Old Town Road” performer followed up the tweet by posting his album artwork, zoomed in on a rainbow in the image. “Deadass thought I made it obvious,” he wrote. Billboard has reached out to Lil Nas X’s representatives for additional comment.

See Lil Nas X’s tweets below.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. ✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

This article originally appeared on Billboard.