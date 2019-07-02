Column – “ii” Video

Column is a new supergroup comprising Cadien James of Twin Peaks and all five current members of Post Animal (Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javi Reyes, Matt Williams, and Wes Toledo). After the bands embarked on a short tour together back in 2017, James moved into a house with Post Animal. As new roommates, James and Reyes began to write songs together with the other Post Animal boys providing additional instrumentation.

Two years later, Column is the result of the group’s efforts. They cite John Fahey and Nick Drake as primary influences, and the resulting open-tuned, finger-picked compositions don’t sound much like either Twin Peaks or Post Animal. Today, they are announcing their debut 7″, “i” b/w “ii,” and sharing its gentle second half in a self-directed, black and white, literally straight-to-VHS-recorded music video.

The video for “ii,” which was shot and edited by Alex Leeds, portrays the members of Column lazing around idyllic outdoors, hanging onto one another and wistfully singing about days gone by. It’s a sweet and welcoming clip that bolsters the message of the group’s plucky, harmonized tune.

Watch “ii” below.

“i” b/w “ii” is out 8/16 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.