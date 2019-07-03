Watch The First Trailer For Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga

The Wu-Tang Clan were the subject of a widely acclaimed Showtime documentary series called Of Mics And Men this past May, accompanied by a soundtrack EP. Now they’re getting the other kind of reverent historical appreciation: a biopic.

Rather than a full-length motion picture, the Wu’s story will be chronicled in a limited series premiering this September on Hulu, comprising 10 episodes and titled Wu-Tang: An American Saga. We first heard about the series last fall, when it was revealed that RZA co-created and cowrote it with Watchmen/Superfly screenwriter Alex Tse. Last month we learned that a couple younger rappers will be portraying their Wu-Tang elders: Joey Bada$$ as Inspectah Deck and Dave East as Method Man. And now we get to see the first trailer.

Today’s teaser gives us our first glimpse of the majority of the cast in character, with most of the group’s members getting a closeup introduction. The tagline reads, “Born in Shaolin, Made in America.” We also see Method Man credited as a producer alongside RZA. Check it out below via Rolling Stone.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga premieres 9/4 on Hulu.