Mikey Erg – “Hopland Superette” Video

Later this month, Mikey Erg is releasing his sophomore solo album, Waxbuilt Castles, the follow-up to 2016’s Tentative Decisions. He shared its lead single, “Clueless Or Cruel?,” a few weeks ago, and today he’s back with another new track from it, “Hopland Superette.” In a statement, Erg says that it’s “one of those songs that kinda just fell out of me. It’s very neat when that happens. I don’t really know what it’s about but hopefully you will!”

It seems to be about our own inevitable obsolescence — it gets its from a shuttered California grocery store, and the lyrics find Erg retreating from the world at large, the passage of time and accumulation of memories growing too difficult to bear. “Sometimes I wish they’d take this town and level it,” he sings. “Give me all those years I wasted on this back.”

Listen to it alongside a music video below.

Waxbuilt Castles is out 7/27 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.