The Sidekicks – “Ode To Jerry”

Ohio indie rockers the Sidekicks (fronted by Steve Ciolek, also of Saintseneca) got their start in Cleveland, expanded their audience significantly from Columbus, and recently relocated back home. They followed up 2018’s Happiness Hours this past spring with a one-off single called “People’s Court,” and today they’re sharing another winner titled “Ode To Jerry.”

Whereas “People’s Court” scaled back their sound to an eerie acoustic skeleton, “Ode To Jerry” is a post-Replacements pop-rocker bashed out with abandon. In a press release, bassist Ryan Starinsky explains the song’s genesis: “During the recording of Happiness Hours, Jerry came to me in a dream. There, he gifted me this song to commemorate some rockers who have come before, altogether making me rethink the uncertain realm of death.”

“Ode To Jerry” is a banger. Hear it below, where you can also find the Sidekicks’ extensive upcoming tour dates with likeminded acts including Adult Mom, the Menzingers, Queen Of Jeans, and Oso Oso.

TOUR DATES:

07/10 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom (w/ Adult Mom)

07/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room @ Blueberry Hill (w/ Adult Mom)

07/12 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar (w/ Adult Mom)

07/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project (w/ Adult Mom)

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (w/ Adult Mom)

07/23 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

07/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

07/25 – London, ON @ Rum Runners (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

07/27 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall (w/ Queen of Jeans)

07/28 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Phantasy Nightclub (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

07/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/02 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/04 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Southgate House Revival (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/08 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Peabody’s Nightclub (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar (w/ The Menzingers & Queen of Jeans)

08/22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall (w/ Oso Oso)

08/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (w/ Oso Oso)

08/24 – Washington, DC @ DC9 (w/ Oso Oso)

08/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (w/ Oso Oso)

08/27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall (w/ Oso Oso)

08/28 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar (w/ Oso Oso)

08/29 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar (w/ Oso Oso)

08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) (w/ Oso Oso)

08/31 – Nashville, TN @ The End (w/ Oso Oso)

09/02 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (w/ Oso Oso)

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (w/ Oso Oso)

09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge (w/ Oso Oso)

09/06 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room (w/ Oso Oso)

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat (w/ Oso Oso)

09/08 – Berkley, CA @ 924 Gilman St (w/ Oso Oso)

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Paris Theatre (w/ Oso Oso)

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project (w/ Oso Oso)

09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock (w/ Oso Oso)

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge (w/ Oso Oso)

09/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Rino (w/ Oso Oso)

09/17 – Burnsville, MN @ The Garage (w/ Oso Oso)

09/18 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (w/ Oso Oso)

09/19 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx (w/ Oso Oso)

09/20 – Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry (w/ Oso Oso)

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s (w/ Oso Oso)

09/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project (w/ Oso Oso)