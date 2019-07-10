Blood Orange – “Baby Florence”

Dev Hynes is releasing a new Blood Orange mixtape, Angel’s Pulse, a follow-up to last summer’s Negro Swan album, at the end of the week. “I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one,” he explained in a statement. “Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time.. I decided to release it.”

Hynes has already teased some new music in a trailer for the mixtape earlier this week. And today, he’s given us a full song, “Baby Florence,” during a two-hour takeover of London’s NTS Radio. As the title indicates, Hynes recorded the track in Florence, Italy, and it toggles between dreaminess and a heady groove. Listen here at around the 37-minute mark.