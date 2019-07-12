Stream Blood Orange’s Angel’s Pulse Mixtape

It’s been not quite a year since Blood Orange released Negro Swan, and Devonté Hynes is already back with another collection of songs. Angel’s Pulse, which Hynes is calling a mixtape, is intended as a sort of postscript for Negro Swan.
Hynes elaborates:
My new record is called “Angel’s Pulse” & I performed, produced and mixed the entire thing myself. I’m calling it a mixtape.
I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one. Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time.. I decided to release it.
I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates.
Hope you enjoy. Catch you soon.
Devonté aka Blood Orange.
Hynes previewed Angel’s Pulse earlier this week by sharing “Baby Florence” on an NTS Radio broadcast, and now the full project is out there to be heard. Featured artists include Toro Y Moi, Kelsey Lu, Ian Isiah, Justine Skye, Project Pat, Gangsta Boo, Tinashe, Porches, BennY RevivaL, Arca, and Joba. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
07/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival
07/13 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/15 – Paris, FR @ Élysée Monmartre
08/01 – New York, NY @ Lincoln Center Out Of Doors
08/05 – Copenhagen, DE @ Vega
08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling Halle (w/ Tame Impala)
10/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Events Center !
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena !
10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena !
10/05 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena !
10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre !
10/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair !
10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ! possible roll date
10/12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena !
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum !
10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum !
10/17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center !
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pachenga Arena !
10/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena !
10/22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center !
10/23 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie !
10/24 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie ! possible roll date
10/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena !
! supporting Tyler, The Creator
Angel’s Pulse is out now on Domino.