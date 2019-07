Last month, UK electronic music producer Sam Shepherd — better known as Floating Points — returned with “LesAlpx,” his first new music since 2017. And now he’s shared its B-side, “Coorabell,” a left-field dance track that gradually drags its skittering rhythm and subterranean synth-burbles into the warm melodic light.

Shepherd has also shared an extended mix of “LesAlpx,” and you can hear both tracks below.

“LesAlpx” / “Coorabell” is out now via Ninja Tune.